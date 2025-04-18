Warner Bros. Pictures global marketing co-heads Dana Nussbaum and Christian Davin may not have foreseen the viral “chicken Jockey” meme when global smash-elect A Minecraft Movie arrived in cinemas two weeks ago, but encouraging fans to have fun with the video game adaptation was a key plank of the campaign.

“Going into Minecraft we knew there would be young appeal, although we really focused at the start on fan appeal,” says Davin of the open-ended so-called “sandbox” game where players explore, build, survive and thrive within a world made of blocks. “Once fans take ownership of a title they help market the title with us.”

Nussbaum, EVP, worldwide marketing and consumer products liaison for Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, adds, “We tried to think about everything through the lens of Minecraft – not only the authenticity to the game, but the idea of ‘gamifying’ the campaign and really making it interactive.”

Working with the film’s 25% co-finance partner Legendary Entertainment, the marketing team engaged fans through stunts like interactive experiences on social media, real-world tactile billboards, television integrations, and cast appearances at game-developer events and “rock concert” premieres.

“We knew that the love of this game was quite broad all around the world,” says Davin, EVP, worldwide marketing for Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group. “Whether it was picking our world premiere [in London] or making sure that when we did ‘Minecraft Live’ [game developer Mojang’s annual virtual event updating game fans on latest developments] we were doing it in Sweden, we wanted to make sure that the global audiences felt seen and heard.”

It worked. While critics were not exactly jubilant in their reaction, they were not the target demographic. After less than two weeks in cinemas, A Minecraft Movie had reached $600m at the global box office through April 17 and more than $300m in North America. It is projected to cross $700m worldwide through Sunday April 20. Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Coolidge star for director Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite).

“A lot of effort was paid to global activations that people could interact with,” Nussbaum notes, “whether that was interactive Snapchat lenses [augmented reality tools that allow users to transform images], or this idea of ‘blockifying’ the world, which we did everywhere. In Europe we had fuzzy sheep billboards that were completely out of the box, not something that we’ve ever done before.”

Dozens of brand partners were on board. McDonald’s collaborated on bespoke meal boxes in multiple markets, Adidas created a clothes and sneakers collection, the typically round Oreo cookie brand created bite-sized squares, and the usually triangular Doritos snack promoted a cash prize hunt in the UK for limited edition square chips.

Capturing the “Zoomers”

Nussbaum and Davin targeted all fans of the game and while the sandbox diversion has devotees of all ages, nobody was surprised to learn that the audience has been overwhelmingly young. Research group PostTrak said the 18-24 crowd accounted for 64% of A Minecraft Movie’s entire audience over opening weekend in North America, with the 13-17 demographic representing 35%.

Generation Z currently spans the 13-28 age range and ate up the lion’s share of the audience. Hollywood studios are falling over themselves to capture the attention of “Zoomers” and convert that into ticket sales. In recent years the annual exhibitor conference CinemaCon in Las Vegas has devoted entire sessions to Generation Z insights.

The Warner Bros marketing co-heads said, “Gen Z deeply values authenticity and experience and we try to keep that top-of-mind in everything we do for them.” The executives focused on “non-traditional, short-form content to give them the opportunity to engage directly – and even create – with us”.

An example: the film’s TikTok hub that aggregated user-generated content. “It gave audiences a destination where they could ‘mine’ for compelling new content and create their own,” the executives point out. “This hallmark of co-creation is something that is integral to all of our campaigns and was certainly at the heart of [A Minecraft Movie] in so many ways.”

Local-language influencers were enlisted to voice characters in dubbed versions of the film. The studio worked with internet personalities like Laura Felpin in France, Bobicraft in Mexico, and Gronkh in Germany.

Authenticity extended to listening when the audience responded poorly to the first trailer drop in September accompanying Beetlejuice Beetlejuice screenings. Fans worried the film had leaned too much into live-action. They didn’t like the sheep. The effects looked incomplete. Nussbaum, Davin, creative advertising head John Stanford, and Legendary’s Blair Rich listened and course-corrected. The second trailer in February looked sharper, more engrossing, featured key game elements, and generated higher audience approval.

“Steves” in Times Square, photobombs in Mexico

One month out from the April 4-6 opening weekend, the campaign stepped up. There were immersive experiences and photo opps in Madrid. Actors dressed as Black’s character Steve strolling through Times Square in New York and other locales. There were on-air call-outs on Mexican and Brazilian television during live sports events.

“We wanted to make sure the marketing campaign was experiential and engaging – from in-world pop-up activations to street teams of ‘Steves’ and thoughtful integration into the game itself,” the executives say. “We gave Gen Z the experience of the Overworld [the dimension where most Minecraft gameplay takes place] with every beat of the campaign, whetting their appetites for more and driving them to theatres on opening weekend.”

Myers attended the annual ‘Minecraft Live’ event in Sweden in late March, which Davin calls “a key tentpole event in our close-of-sale campaign”. He adds: “Up until that point we’d been very prescriptive in how we had released footage into the world, but when we got to mid-March on the eve of opening, we were allowed in ‘Minecraft Live’ to let fans experience a little bit more of the film.” The studio flew in Minecraft influencers to experience a small part of the movie with Myers.

The cast attended the world premere at London’s Cineworld Leicester Square on March 30, followed by the Mexico premiere on April 3 where Black and Momoa photo-bombed local-language influencers. Nussbaum says the screening “played like a rock concert”, and continues: “We’re continuing to see that response all over the world. It’s incredibly joyful.”

The joy has famously manifested itself in exuberant crowds in cinemas responding to key lines, none more cherished than “chicken jockey”, the name given to moments in the game when a baby zombie rides an unsuspecting fowl. “‘Chicken jockey’ has been catapulted into the mainstream vernacular in a way no one saw coming,” the executives say.

Now that A Minecraft Movie is on its way to block-buster cinema folklore, is the work of Nussbaum and Davin done? “We’re just getting started,” notes Davin, as the tentpole continues to play in cinemas and the digital roll-out looms on the horizon. “The campaign is continuing to evolve and as audiences are reacting in certain ways, we’re pivoting the materials.”

Nussbaum adds: “We’ve just got so many more touchpoints, whether it’s people dressing up in theatres or people shouting ‘Chicken Jockey’ at the screen, or just the testimonial-type reviews that people are giving as they walk out of the theatre. It’s about listening to those signals, amplifying them, looking at what the new trends are, and trying to be a part of culture.”