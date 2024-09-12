The 81st Venice Film Festival culminaated with Pedro Almodovar’s The Room Next Door winning the Golden Lion.

Screen’s critics were on the ground at the Lido, and have selected 11 stand-out titles, plus five that are bubbling under.

Compiled by Fionnuala Halligan.

Festival hits

April

Dir. Dea Kulumbegashvili

Our critic said: “The second feature from Kulumbegashvili, April is a formidable, defiantly esoteric work. It demands considerable investment from the audience, but does repay it.”

Read our review

Babygirl

Dir. Halina Reijn

Our critic said: “Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson are excellent as carnal combatants, each of their characters jockeying for control.”

Read our review

The Brutalist

Dir. Brady Corbet

Our critic said: “For his third feature Corbet has adopted a more American tone, mixing the amplitude of Kubrick or Paul Thomas Anderson with the myth-making tenor of The Fountainhead.”

Read our review

Familiar Touch

Dir. Sarah Friedland

Our critic said: “There’s a profound tenderness in Friedland’s affecting first feature and a rare empathy.”

Read our review

Happy Holidays

Dir. Scandar Copti

Our critic said: “Palestinian filmmaker Scandar Copti’s compelling new drama places an Arab-speaking Israeli family at the hub of a wheel of intersecting stories.”

Read our review

I’m Still Here

Dir. Walter Salles

Our critic said: “Fernanda Torres delivers a standout performance as a real-life matriarch in military-ruled Brazil of the 1970s.”

Read our review

The New Year that Never Came

Dir. Bogdan Mureşanu

Our critic said: “With his accomplished feature debut, Mureşanu views a pivotal moment in Romanian history – the fall of the Ceausescu regime – through the eyes and the interconnected stories of six ordinary people.”

Read our review

The Room Next Door

Dir. Pedro Almodóvar

Our critic said: “Almodovar has managed to leave his linguistic comfort zone while remaining entirely, inimitably himself.”

Read our review

September 5

Dir. Tim Fehlbaum

Our critic said: “This 1972 Munich Olympics hostage drama recounts that tragic day with a combination of electricity and dread, drawing on strong performances for a meditation on the media’s responsibilities during such a volatile situation.”

Read our review

Vittoria

Dir. Alessandro Cassigoli, Casey Kauffman

Our critic said: “A working-class Naples mother dreams of adding to her family in this affecting and very real drama.”

Read our review

Wolfs

Dir. Jon Watts

Our critic said: “George Clooney and Brad Pitt hit the comedy bullseye as two solitary fixers forced to work together.”

Read our review

Bubbling under

Maldoror

Dir. Fabrice du Welz

Our critic said: “Vigorously evokes the epic tales of crime and punishment that became a Sidney Lumet hallmark in 1970s American cinema.”

Read our review

Maria

Dir. Pablo Larrain

Our critic said: “Larrain uses the familiar narrative structure of the flashback and adds some operatic grace notes to deliver a performance-led film that is never less than expected – but also never less than watchable.”

Read our review

Mistress Dispeller

Dir. Elizabeth Lo

Our critic said: “A delicately realised examination of marriage in modern China.”

Read our review

Queer

Dir. Luca Guadagnino

Our critic said: “This first half of the film exhibits the kind of daring that has made Guadagnino the success that he is.”

Read our review

Riefenstahl

Dir. Andres Veiel

Our critic said: “A clear-eyed portrait of Third Reich German filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl and her post-War attempts to rehabilitate her image.”

Read our review