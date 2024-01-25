After a slow start in Park City, the deals are beginning to trickle in.

Screen is tracking the major Sundance deals, from those that closed immediately prior to the festival, to those that close on the ground, and beyond.

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival runs January 18-28. All entries below appear in alphabetical order.

Ibelin (World Cinema Documentary Competition)

Dir. Benjamin Ree

Parents of a youngster who died of a debilitating illness discover the rich online life he led.

Netflix acquired worldwide rights.

It’s What’s Inside (Midnight)

Dir. Greg Jardin

Horror centres on a pre-wedding party that goes wrong when a former friend of the group arrives bearing a suitcase.

Netflix acquired worldwide rights in a reported $17m deal.

Kneecap (NEXT)

Dir. Rich Peppiatt

Comedy drama about the birth of an Irish rap group starring the band themselves.

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired North American and multiple territories which include Latin America, Eastern Europe, Turkey and the Middle East.

Presence (Premieres)

Dir. Steven Soderbergh

Lucy Liu stars in the tale of a family who move into a suburban home only to discover they are not alone.

Neon acquired worldwide rights.

A Real Pain (U.S. Dramatic Competition)

Dir. Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg directs and stars opposite Kieran Culkin as polar opposite cousins who take an emotionally charged trip to Poland to honour their late grandmother.

Searchlight Pictures has acquired worldwide rights for a reported $10m.

Deals immediately prior to festival

Veni Vidi Vici (World Cinema Dramatic Competition)

Dirs. Daniel Hoesl and Julia Niemann

Austrian social satire about a billionaire family and their children’s almost perfect life without consequences.

Magnify, formerly known as Magnolia Pictures International, took worldwide sales rights.