With Venice, Telluride and Toronto over, the autumn festival heavy-hitters have launched their awards hopefuls.

There are some films left to premiere in this year’s awards race, of course, those that have chosen not to piggyback on a big autumn festival (albeit these will normally have their distribution, launch dates and campaigns at least semi in-place). It’s also an unusual year in that the two titles which are clearly most in line for multiple awards have already premiered, those being Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon at Cannes, and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, only at theatres.

Plenty left to play for, though.

Here are the titles our critics think awards pundits are - or should be - looking at right now. (The list excludes films not in the English language, as that selection rests on the individual countries. We have noted Tatami for performances, but as it is split between Farsi and English-language it is difficult to anticipate where it might land.)

Overall contenders

All Of Us Strangers (Telluride)

Dir. Andrew Haigh

Our critic said: “A luxuriantly sad and skin-tinglingly sensual gay romance, it is propelled by a killer combination of 80s queer pop and a pair of devastating performances from Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal.”

Ferrari (Venice)

Dir. Michael Mann

Our critic said: “This is a refined, exquisite – expensive – production, but Ferrari doesn’t step up the gears fast and furious enough for wider appeal.”

Hit Man (Venice)

Dir. Richard Linklater

Our critic said: This genial comedy/noir is a genuine crowdpleaser – funny, sexy, clever and confident in building a low-key humour which hits the target over and over again.

The Holdovers (Telluride)

Dir. Alexander Payne

Screen’s critic said: “Crushingly wistful in precisely the way moviegoers have come to expect from Payne.”

Janet Planet (Telluride)

Dir. Annie Baker

Our critic said: “Acclaimed playwright Annie Baker makes an impressive film debut is a mother-daughter drama starring Julianne Nicholson.”

Maestro (Venice)

Dir. Bradley Cooper

Our critic said: “Cooper conducts an impressively-mounted, if uneven, portrait of composer Leonard Bernstein.”

Poor Things (Venice)

Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Our critic said: “It’s anchored to emotional reality by a dazzling performance by Emma Stone – if anything, outdoing her revelatory turn in The Favourite.”

Priscilla (Venice)

Dir. Sofia Coppola

Our critic said: “Its soft, subtle lines are a striking counterpoint to last year’s razzle-dazzle-them Elvis, but it paints a darker, fuller picture.”

The Royal Hotel (premiered at Telluride)

Dir. Kitty Green

Screen’s critic said: “Kitty Green delivers a further devastating drama on toxic masculinity.”

Saltburn (Telluride)

Dir. Emerald Fennell

Our critic said: “Fennell is in blow-it-all-up mode, and the result is a spikily entertaining, narratively rackety ride led by a formidable Barry Keoghan in devil-may-care mode.”

Tatami (Venice)

Dirs. Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir

Our critic said: “A unique collaboration between an Iranian and an Israeli filmmaker that transforms an initially straightforward scenario into an increasingly tense, involving drama.”

Woman Of The Hour (TIFF)

Dir. Anna Kendrick

Screen’s critic said: “A tremendous directorial debut from Anna Kendrick in this true-life serial killer drama which takes unexpected twists and turns.”

Bafta hopefuls

One Life (TIFF)

Dir. James Hawes

Screen’s critic said: “The feature a layered performance from Anthony Hopkins as a man who keeps the past locked up tight.”

Wicked Little Letters (TIFF)

Dir. Thea Sharrock

Screen’s critic said: “Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley re-unite to delightfully profane effect in this sweary comic twist on the cosy period drama.”

Performance categories

The Burial (TIFF)

Dir. Maggie Betts

Screen’s critic said: “A barnstorming performance from Jamie Foxx (and sterling supporting work from his suits) drives this punchy and wildly entertaining courtroom drama.”

Lee (TIFF)

Dir. Ellen Kuras

Screen’s critic said: “Kate Winslet stars in a satisfyingly textured portrait of a remarkable and unusual woman.”

Memory (Venice)

Dir. Michel Franco

Our critic said: “This may very well have awards-season impact by virtue of stars Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard, both following their characters into psychologically shark-infested waters.”

NYAD (TIFF)

Dir. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

Our critic said: “Annette Bening stars in this stirring, if conventional, tale of dreams and determination.”

Rustin (TIFF)

Dir. George C. Wolfe

Our critic said: “Colman Domingo is magnetic as the witty, driven leader who fell out with Martin Luther King Jr. because of his sexuality, the two men eventually mending fences to push for change in American policy.”

Animation and docs

The Boy And The Heron (international premiere)

Dir. Hayao Miyazaki

Screen’s critic said: “Miyazaki’s long-awaited return to film-making is full of stunning images that vary from sublime to nightmarish.”

‘High & Low: John Galliano’ (Telluride)

Dir. Kevin Macdonald

Our critic said: “Between the highs-and-lows of razzle-dazzle couture there a substantial film here, and a frank portrait of a damaged, evasive man trying to come to terms with what he has done.”

