Film AlUla, is a film agency established in early 2020 by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) with a mandate to promote and support international, regional, and local film and TV production whilst protecting and safeguarding AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in North-West Saudi Arabia.



AlUla is a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in northwest Saudi Arabia featuring some of the world’s most sensational scenery and yet undiscovered historical monuments across an area the size of Belgium. It is home to the country’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site and 200,000 years of history, with access to monuments dating back to the Stone Age through to the Ancient Arabian Kingdoms, Nabateans, and Ottoman Empire. Productions that choose AlUla as a filming destination can benefit from financial incentives and access to a wide variety of historic locations, untouched wilderness, microclimates, and a temperate climate for nine uninterrupted months of the year.

The mission is to build the worldwide reputation of AlUla’s position as an exciting and cost-effective new film destination to the global film industry and Saudi Arabia as a country full of cinematic landscape, talent, and infrastructure. By welcoming local, regional, and international productions to AlUla, the team is developing a film-friendly environment to assist the film community with a suite of incentives to bring their project to life in AlUla.



Film AlUla is a member of the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) and follows best practices as laid down by the AFCI as well as the Royal Commission for AlUla’s charter of best works practices.