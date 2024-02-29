Luxembourg City Film Festival
The Luxembourg City Film Festival is the country’s official festival. Each year, it presents a carefully compiled programme and numerous exclusive film screenings. The eleven-day event offers an overview of contemporary international filmmaking with a selection of feature films and documentaries, special screenings, national productions and a programme tailored to a younger audience.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://www.luxfilmfest.lu/en/
- Promotion
Small wonder: how the laid-back vibe of the LuxFilmFest attracts top talent and films
Viggo Mortensen, Vicky Krieps, Marianne Slot and Ira Sachs are among the international guests.