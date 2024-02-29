Luxembourg City Film Festival

Luxembourg City Film Festival

The Luxembourg City Film Festival is the country’s official festival. Each year, it presents a carefully compiled programme and numerous exclusive film screenings. The eleven-day event offers an overview of contemporary international filmmaking with a selection of feature films and documentaries, special screenings, national productions and a programme tailored to a younger audience.

 

Contact info

Website:
https://www.luxfilmfest.lu/en/