Madrid Film Office
City of Madrid Film Office is a public service of Madrid City Council whose mission is to promote the city as a filming destination, offer advice to any company or professional who plans to develop their project in Madrid, support the local industry and stimulate local investment.
Contact info
City slicker: How Madrid became a key European production hub
Talent, locations, infrastructure and attractive incentives are making Madrid a key production centre, with a growing number of international shoots and companies basing themselves in the city.
Why Madrid is booming as an international film destination
Madrid is fast becoming one of the most attractive and cost-effective European cities in which to shoot film and TV productions.