Dublin International Film Festival (DIFF, February 22-March 2) has unveiled its full programme for the upcoming edition, opening with the world premiere of Irish filmmaker Marian Quinn’s anti-war epic Twig.

This re-telling of Greek tragedy Antigone stars Sade Malone in the titular role and Brían F. O’Byrne, and is set in Dublin’s inner city, where an ancient city wall cordons off a neighbourhood which is rife with drugs. It is produced by Ireland’s Ruth Carter of Blue Ink Films and Tommy Weir for Janey Pictures.

Further Irish filmmaking talent showcased includes the previously announced closing night film, Pat Collins’ adaptation of John McGahern’s That They Might Face The Rising Sun, starring Barry Ward, following its BFI London Film Festival launch; Alan Friel’s sci-fi thriller Woken, headlined by Maxine Peak, which receives its European premiere, after its debut at California’s Newport Beach Film Festival; and Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor’s Telluride premiere Baltimore is making its Irish debut.

Irish features world premiering include Dermot Malone’s drama King Frankie; Maurice O’Carroll’s crime thriller Swing Bout; Danny McCafferty’s The Line; and Colin Hickey’s Perennial Light.

Irish documentaries include Tanya Doyle’s exploration of cheerleading Eat / Sleep / Cheer / Repeat and Brendan Gleeson’s Farewell To Hughes’s, an ode to the Dublin pub and mecca of traditional music until its closure in 2021, from Ciarán Ó Maonaigh.

International filmmakers bringing their projects to the festival include UK filmmaker Virginia Gilbert with thriller Reawakening, that stars Jared Harris, Juliet Stevenson and Erin Doherty; UK directors Kevin Macdonald with his documentary High & Low: John Galliano and Susan Kemp’s presentation of The Lynda Myles Project: A Manifesto; and Indian director Tarsem Singh Dhandwar ‘s Romeo-and-Juliet tale inspired by true events, Toronto title Dear Jassi.

Dublin will present a season of African films, with the Irish premieres of a raft of Cannes 2023 titles: Tunisian filmmaker Ben Hania‘s Four Daughters; Mohamed Kordofani’s Goodbye Julia, the first Sudanese film to ever play on the Croisette; Baloji’s Congolese title Omen; Moroccan director Kamal Lazraq’s Hounds; Senegal’s Banel & Adama, with writer/director Ramata-Toulaye Sy in attendance; plus Sundance award winner, Nigerian filmmaker CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi’s Mami Wata.

UK-born, Netherlands-based 12 Years A Slave filmmaker Steve McQueen will receive a Volta career achievement award. As previously announced, French star Isabelle Huppert will also be honoured with a Volta award.

“I feel its a very special line-up of films in this year’s programme, from the wonderful season of African films to the fascinating strand of documentaries to the incredibly diverse and exciting range of new work from Irish filmmakers,” said Gráinne Humphreys, festival director.

“We are honoured to open with the world premiere of Twig, this fantastic Dublin set film will kick off a packed 10 days of film screenings, public events, talks, panels and parties. Our international and industry guests will share their insights with our audiences and our new Hub space The Complex will bring all these events together under one roof. Exciting times.”