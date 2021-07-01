Mississippi Film Office
The Mississippi Film Office can assist in location scouting and research; pre-production help with casting, extras, crew, equipment; trouble-shooting during production and wrap. The state has one of the strongest incentive programs in the country, a 25-35% cash rebate on spend and all payroll.
Contact info
- Website:
- http://www.filmmississippi.org/
- Promotion
The magic that Mississippi offers to international film productions
Mississippi has one of the most competitive US state incentive programmes.