Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired all US rights to Wim Wenders’ documentary Anselm following its recent world premiere as a Special Screening in Cannes.

The partners plan a theatrical release on the feature, which chronicles the work of contemporary German artist Anselm Kiefer and was shot in 6K resolution and in 3D over the course of two years.

In addition to the US deal HanWay has closed a raft of international deals in: France (Films Du Losange), Germany (DCM), Benelux (Cherry Pickers), Australia and New Zealand (Madman), China (DDDream), Greece (The Film Group), Italy (Lucky Red), Spain (A Contracorriente), Portugal (Alambique), Poland (New Horizons), and Scandinavia, Iceland and the Baltics (NonStop).

Karsten Brünig produced Anselm for Road Movies and Jeremy Thomas served as executive producer.

Anselm was Wenders’ second film at Cannes this year besides Competition selection Perfect Days which earned the best actor award for Koji Yakusho.

HanWay, Thomas and Sideshow and Janus Films collaborated on Jerzy Skolimowskli’s 2022 Cannes selection and Polish international feature film nominee Eo.

Sideshow and Janus Films previously acquired Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses and Catherine Breillat’s Last Summer from this year’s Cannes.

Sideshow and Janus Films said: “Wim Wenders recently remarked, ‘There’s not many adventures left on Earth, but the human mind is a great adventure, and artists are some of the most adventurous people on the planet.’ When we saw Anselm at Cannes, we were transported by this visionary portrait of a once in a generation artist from a once in a generation filmmaker. We are so happy to continue our relationship with Wim Wenders and to bring his exquisite and personal film to theaters around the country.”

Wenders added, “Anselm was a labor of love and turned out to take seven shooting periods and altogether three years to become a film like nothing I’ve ever done before. I think we stretched the possibilities of 3D into an unknown territory. So, you can imagine how happy I am to be working again with my good friends at Sideshow and Janus Films.”