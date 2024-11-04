13 Films has come on board to represent international sales at the AFM this week on the romantic comedy and SXSW selection A Nice Indian Boy from Levantine Films and Wayfarer Studios.

Karan Soni from the Deadpool franchise and Nobody Wants This and Jonathan Groff from Hamilton and The Matrix Resurrections star in the story directed by Roshan Sethi (7 Days).

When Naveen brings his white-orphan-artist fiancé Jay home to meet his traditional Indian family, they must work together to plan the Indian wedding of their dreams.

Sunita Mani, Zarna Garg, and Harish Patel round out this the cast on the cross-cultural family comedy.

“The filmmaker brought to life the classic rom com in a revitalised and relevant set-up,” said 13 Films president Tannaz Anisi. “We’re excited to share this film with audiences even further across the globe following its phenomenal reception at SXSW and the at the London Film Festival.”

A Nice Indian Boy is produced by Levantine Films, the production company behind Hidden Figures and Jerry and Marge Go Large, alongside Wayfarer Studios, who made It Ends with Us and The Garfield Movie, and Netflix awards season hopeful Will & Harper.

Renee Witt and Charlie McSpadden produced for Levantine, with Andrew Calof and Justin Baldoni for Wayfarer.

Mindy Kaling served as executive producer for Kaling International alongside Daniel Bekerman for Scythia Films, Jamal Daniel and Thalia Daniel (Blinded By The Light) for Levantine Films, Angela Cardon for Wayfarer Studios, Zarna Garg, and Karan Soni.

Anisi negotiated the deal on behalf of 13 Films with Ryan Haidarian on behalf of Wayfarer Studios.

Los Angeles-based 13 Films’ current slate includes My Sister’s Bones starring Olga Kurylenko, Jenny Seagrove and Anna Friel; Blackwater Lane, with Minka Kelly, Dermot Mulroney and Maggie Grace; and the recently completed murder mystery Helen’s Dead, starring Tyrese Gibson, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Emile Hirsch and Matilda Lutz.