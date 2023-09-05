The 2023 edition of Los Cabos International Film Festival has been canceled “due to the lack of the financial support received in previous editions”, the organisers have said.
The festival launched 12 years ago with public and private backing to boost the promotion of Mexican cinema abroad, support the national industry, and strengthen ties with the United States and Canada.
It established The Gabriel Figueroa Film Fund to support feature projects from conception to post-production and the fund became a valued pillar for the local filmmaking community.
In recent years the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has cut public arts funding and restructured Mexico’s funding apparatus. The Mexican general election will take place on June 2, 2024.
The ongoing dual Hollywood strikes have also put festivals in a difficult situation while talent are barred from promoting films by studios and streamers, or independent features which have not been granted a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement.
A-listers who have attended prior editions include Reese Witherspoon, Liam Neeson, and Ewan McGregor, with Oliver Stone and Spike Lee also participating.
The festival, which had been scheduled to run November 29-December 3, was a popular staging post for Hollywood after the AFM. Located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and a short flight from Los Angeles, it drew strong attendance from talent agents, producers and talent, as well as leaders from the local industry.
Organisers at Los Cabos said, “We express our sincere thanks to all the people, companies and institutions that have confirmed their support and participation in the 2023 edition. We are committed to strengthening our collaborations in the future.”
The festival will refund the cost of film submissions via the FilmFreeway platform.
The full statement appears below:
We regret to announce the cancellation of the 2023 edition of the Los Cabos International Film Festival. Such a difficult decision was made due to the lack of financial support, which has been vital along the past 11 years.
12 years ago, the Los Cabos International Film Festival emerged with the objective of strengthening Mexican Cinema presence abroad, fostering culture through the promotion of the national and international film industry, and encouraging tourism in Los Cabos.
For more than a decade, the Festival has been the epicenter of the North American film industry, bringing together Mexico, the United States and Canada in the space for cinematographic exchange and exploration. In each edition, the Festival has presented more than 40 films that address relevant social issues, through the most proactive narratives of national and international cinema. The galas, recognitions and tributes have brought together celebrities, film professionals, the press, and the public, creating a multiple high film experience.
The Los Cabos International Film Festival has also stood out for being the first Mexican festival with its own Film Fund. The Gabriel Figueroa Film Fund has supported film projects from their conception to post-production, being a fundamental pillar for Mexican cinema.
Both the viability and success of the Film Festival have been possible thanks to the contribution of public and private institutions, as well as a large number of sponsors whose generosity has been essential for its realization. We deeply appreciate this support throughout these years.
We will maintain constant communication with our allies to answer all their questions and queries. Since the 2023 edition of the Festival will not take place, the cost of the film submissions via FilmFreeway platform will be refunded through this same system.
We express our sincere thanks to all the people, companies and institutions that have confirmed their support and participation in the 2023 edition. We are committed to strengthening our collaborations in the future.
We appreciate your understanding and hope to continue working together in favor of both cinema and culture.
No comments yet