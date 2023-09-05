The 2023 edition of Los Cabos International Film Festival has been canceled “due to the lack of the financial support received in previous editions”, the organisers have said.

The festival launched 12 years ago with public and private backing to boost the promotion of Mexican cinema abroad, support the national industry, and strengthen ties with the United States and Canada.

It established The Gabriel Figueroa Film Fund to support feature projects from conception to post-production and the fund became a valued pillar for the local filmmaking community.

In recent years the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has cut public arts funding and restructured Mexico’s funding apparatus. The Mexican general election will take place on June 2, 2024.

The ongoing dual Hollywood strikes have also put festivals in a difficult situation while talent are barred from promoting films by studios and streamers, or independent features which have not been granted a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement.

A-listers who have attended prior editions include Reese Witherspoon, Liam Neeson, and Ewan McGregor, with Oliver Stone and Spike Lee also participating.

The festival, which had been scheduled to run November 29-December 3, was a popular staging post for Hollywood after the AFM. Located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and a short flight from Los Angeles, it drew strong attendance from talent agents, producers and talent, as well as leaders from the local industry.

Organisers at Los Cabos said, “We express our sincere thanks to all the people, companies and institutions that have confirmed their support and participation in the 2023 edition. We are committed to strengthening our collaborations in the future.”

The festival will refund the cost of film submissions via the FilmFreeway platform.

The full statement appears below: