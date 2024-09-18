Gotham Film & Media Institute will honour the cast of Malcolm Washington’s recent Telluride world premiere The Piano Lesson with its 2024 Gotham Awards Ensemble Tribute.

The honour will be bestowed at the 34th Annual Gotham Awards ceremony in New York on December 2.

The Piano Lesson cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, Corey Hawkins, and Erykah Badu.

Based on the play by August Wilson, the film is set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression and follows the Charles family and the piano heirloom documenting their history through carvings made by their enslaved ancestor.

The Piano Lesson opens in the US in select theatres on November 8 and will drop on Netflix on November 22.

Denzel Washington and Todd Black served as producers, and the executive producers include Constanza Romero Wilson, Jennifer Roth, and Katia Washington.

The Gotham Awards Ensemble Tribute was created in 2005 and has honoured films like The Hurt Locker, Babel, Winter’s Bone, Moonlight, and The Favourite.