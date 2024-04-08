Less than two months into the job David Greenbaum, the newly appointed head of Disney live-action and 20th Century Studios, has made a statement buy and acquired the Bruce Springsteen film Deliver Me From Nowhere with Jeremy Allen White in talks to star.

20th Century Studios and Disney will produce and distribute the feature from Scott Cooper about the making of Springsteen’s classic 1982 album Nebraska.

Cooper, whose credits include Crazy Heart and Hostiles, will write and direct the film. White has won an Emmy and two Golden Globes for The Bear, which ran on Disney-owned Hulu.

The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (The Maze Runner trilogy) and Eric Robinson, Cooper, Zanes and former chairman of Netflix film Scott Stuber are producers.

Production on the film is expected to begin this autumn.

“Warren Zanes’ Deliver Me From Nowhere is one of the best books ever written about Bruce Springsteen and his music,” said Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau. “Bruce and I are thrilled that Scott Cooper has chosen to write and direct the film based on that book – we think he’s the perfect filmmaker for the job.”

Greenbaum was appointed to his new role in late February.