5X Media, the film and television producer and talent management company launched by Scott Einbinder, has appointed former Keshet International CEO Alon Shtruzman and former Bunim/Murray Productions CEO Gil Goldschein co-CEOs.

They new executives join as equity partners alongside producer Einbinder (Killer Joe), who launched the company in January of last year and transitions to executive chairman.

In addition the company has secured a second round of investment led by initial backer, Los Angeles-based BH Alliance. The capital will be used to support 5X Media’s expanision into the global arena.

Einbinder, who formerly served as co-CEO of The Hitman’s Bodyguard producer Cristal Pictures, said 5X Media would announce further members of the executive team in the coming weeks.

“This new infusion of capital represents a tremendous vote of confidence by our investors in our plans to smartly expand in the U.S. and internationally,” he said, praising the “extraordinary leadership skills” and “unprecedented track record of building successful domestic and international teams and companies” of the new co-heads.

Shtruzman led Keshet International’s global growth as the company produced and sold scripted and unscripted series such as Echo 3 and Suspicion for Apple+ TV, A Small Light for Nat Geo/Disney+, and The A Word for BBC.

Prior to Keshet, Shtruzman served as VP, digital media, for Fox International Channels. Prior to that, as VP content for Israeli cable network Hot, he commissioned and produced hundreds of programming hours, among them the original version of In Treatment.

“With our international-focused approach to the business, we plan to produce and sell everywhere and anywhere,” Shtruzman said. “We believe we can be nimble and adapt to the current climate of the media business.”

Shtruzman added, “We used to say that content is king but the days of peak TV are over. Now talent is king, serving as the driver for today’s entertainment marketplace… We thrive on great IP and great talent blended with storytelling and passion.”

Emmy-winning executive Goldschein previously served as CEO of Bunim/Murray, the reality television pioneer behind Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Project Runway, The Real World, and The Challenge.

He was instrumental in the merger and acquisition process leading to the 2010 sale of Bunim/Murray to Banijay, and has served as executive producer on more than 100 TV series, specials and documentaries.

Goldschein said, “By partnering with Alon and Scott, we are building something truly unique, providing the market with a diversified portfolio of content across multiple genres of storytelling. These include scripted and unscripted TV, feature films, documentaries, podcasts and other projects that are always viewed through the lens of emerging technologies and global markets.”