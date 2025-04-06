Warner Bros/Legendary Pictures’ A Minecraft Movie delivered the biggest opening weekend of 2025 and the highest Friday to Sunday launch for a video game adaptation as an estimated $157m in North America dispelled the gloomy aura of Snow White, allowing the industry to exhale after a poor start to the year.

The debut blew past pre-release $80m opening estimates and gives studio co-heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy some breathing space after speculation over their futures intensified at last week’s CinemaCon in light of disappointing results for Mickey 17 and Alto Knights. Industry-wide, box office was trailing 2024 by some 13% heading into the weekend.

Opening in 4,263 sites, Jared Hess’s video game adaptation starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Coolidge scored Warner Bros’ biggest ever Saturday on $60m, the biggest opening weekend since Deadpool & Wolverine last July, and the studio’s biggest debut since 2023.

This result was enough to claim the crown for video game adaptations opening over Friday to Sunday, beating the $146.3m posted by Universal’s smash The Super Mario Bros. Movie exactly two years ago. That film launched on a Wednesday and claimed a $204.6m five-day launch.

A Minecraft Movie reportedly cost $150m before marketing, with Legendary co-financing 25% of the budget. It earned a B+ CinemaScore and, notably, an A grade from audiences under 25 that comprised 36% of the crowd, underscoring the demand for child-oriented family films.

Some 41% of business came from premium formats, with $12.8m from Imax 406 screens marking Imax’s biggest domestic weekend ever for a live-action family title on a $31.5m per-screen average.

Analytics company EntTelligence reported an 11.2m audience count and said family groups represented 51% of the audience and 13% aged 13 or below. Overall the film grossed $301m worldwide. Screen will report on territories on Monday.

Amazon MGM Studio’s Jason Statham action film A Working Man finished a distant second on $7.3m for a $27.8m tally after two weekends, followed by Fathom Events’ second part of The Chosen: Last Supper on $7m. Disney’s Snow White ranked third on $6.1m for a $77.5m running total after three sessions, and Universal/Blumhouse’s supernatural story The Woman In The Yard on $4.5m for $16.7m after two.