Worldwide box office: April 18-20

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1 A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros) $100.3m $720.8m $59m $376.2m 77 5 Sinners (Warner Bros) $61m $61m $15.4m $15.4m 72 3 Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback (Toho) $28.8m $28.8m $28.8m $28.8m 1 4 The King Of Kings (Angel Studios/various) $19.1m $48.7m $1.8m $3.4m 28 5 The Amateur (Disney)

$18.8m $64.3m $11.6m $37m 53 6 Warfare (A24/various) $7.2m $19.7m $2.4m $2.6m 22 7 Drop (Universal) $6.4m $20.6m $3m $7.1m 66 8 Snow White (Disney) $5.87m $194.2m $4.7m $109.6m 53 9 Kesari Chapter 2 (various) $5.82m $5.9m $5.1m $5.1m 20 10 A Working Man (Amazon MGM/various) $4.6m $86.5m $3.4m $50.6m 68

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘A Minecraft Movie’ surges towards $725m

Warner Bros/Legednary’s A Minecraft Movie stayed atop global box office for the third weekend in a row as an estimated $100.3m over Easter weekend boosted the running total to an excellent $720.8m to consolidate its status as the first Hollywood global breakout of 2025 after a slow start.

International markets delivered $59m, while in North America the video game adaptation was nudged off its top berth by Warner Bros stablemate Sinners from Ryan Coogler, although that did not stop the family smash from soaring to $344.6m.

The UK remains the lead market outside North America by a large margin on $59.2m, followed by Germany on $27.8m, Australia on $27.4m, Mexico on $24.8m, and China, down from second place last weekend to fifth on $24m.

China Film Administration has said it will reduce the number of Hollywood films it allows into the country, without specifying a number, in light of the escalating trade war with the United States. A Minecraft Movie is the only US film in a top five led by Ne Zha 2 on $2.1bn.

After three weekends, A Minecraft Movie is pursuing the $1.4bn achieved by Universal/Illumination/Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023, although that may be a bridge too far and it will do well to cross $1bn.

‘Sinners’ arrives on impressive $61m bow for Warner Bros

The period vampire saga starring Michael B. Jordan arrived on $61m, an impressive global haul comprised mostly of the $45.6m number one North American debut. It is is tracking on par with Jordan Peele’s Get Out in like-for-like markets based on today’s exchange rates, and is 17% ahead of Peele’s Nope.

The period supernatural tale follows two brothers in the racially divided South who try to escape their troubled past and return to their Mississippi town where they confront a supernatural evil. Jordan, who starred for Coogler in Creed, Fruitvale Station, and Black Panther, plays the brothers, alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo.

The UK led the way through a $3.2m opening weekend, while France placed second on $2m and Mexico third on $1.1m. Germany and Australia rounded out the top five on $898,000 and $842,000, respectively. UAE was a Middle East highlight in eighth place on $540,000.

Warner Bros sources said Sinners is the number two film in Latin America behind A Minecraft Movie, and executives cited an “optimistic” trajectory in Europe, and “good to great” reviews in Asia Pacific.

Toho launches latest ‘Detective Conan’ instalment at number three

Toho opened Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback in Japan on $28.8m in 522 theatres. The 28th feature in the anime franchise scored an opening day franchise record according to reports, becoming the first to open on more than one billion yen, or approximately $7.4m. The latest story follows Conan as he investigates the mysterious past of a police inspector.

The most recent film in the franchise, Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram, opened in 2024 in Japan on $21.8m and went on to achieve over $100m worldwide – so One-Eyed Flashback has its work cut out.

‘The Amateur’ delivers strong holds

Angel Studios’ The King Of Kings ranked fourth in the global box office pantheon over the Easter weekend on $19.1m, although a relatively small $1.8m share from outside North America came from 27 territories through the company’s nascent international distribution network.

In fifth place was 20th Century Studios/Disney’s Rami Malek spy thriller The Amateur on $18.8m, of which a larger $11.6m share came from 52 international territories. Dropping a mere 33% overall, there were very strong holds in Germany, New Zealand, and Colombia where the film climbed 12%, 6%, and 3%, respectively.

The lead territory after North America is the UK on $4.1m, with France on $3.3m, Mexico on $3.2m, Japan on $2.3m, and Spain on $2m. In Latin America, the international running total has passed the final lifetime hauls of Argylle and The Bridge Of Spies.