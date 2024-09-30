A Star Is Born actor and country singer Kris Kristofferson has died at the age of 88.

Kristofferson passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Maui, Hawaii, on Saturday, a family spokeswoman said.

Kristofferson starred opposite Barbara Streisand in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, which saw Kristofferson won a Golden Globe for acting in a musical/comedy.

His acting career saw him take on numerous roles, including in Pat Garrett And Billy The Kid, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Lone Star, and the Blade franchise. Other credits included Stagecoach, Heaven’s Gate, Planet Of The Apes and He’s Just Not That Into You.

He was nominated for an Oscar in 1985 for best original score for Songwriter, in which he co-starred with Willie Nelson.

Born in Brownsville, Texas, Kristofferson started his music career in the mid-1960s.

As well as being a singer himself, many of his best known songs were performed by others, including Ray Price’s US number one hit For The Good Times Janis Joplin’s 1971 single Me And Bobby McGee.

In the mid-1980s he joined forces with Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings to create the country supergroup The Highwaymen, releasing three albums before all four returned to their solo careers.

Kristofferson won a Grammy Award for hit Help Me Make It Through The Night and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004.

Kristofferson studied writing at Pomona College in California and later went to Oxford University as a Rhodes scholar.