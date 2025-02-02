A24 is in talks to acquire Sorry, Baby, Eva Victor’s feature directorial debut which presents the story of a woman dealing with trauma as a puzzle.

Victor stars alongside Naomi Ackie, Lucas Hedges, John Carroll Lynch, Louis Cancelmi, and Kelly McCormack, while Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, and Barry Jenkins produced.

Sorry, Baby is a Tango, High Frequency Entertainment and Big Beach presentation of a Pastel production, in association with Charades Prods., Case Study, AF Films & Productions, S.L.

UTA Independent Film Group structured the financing and negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Charades handles world sales.

Sorry, Baby marks the third on-site deal in what has been a slow festival for market activity. Neon paid in the region of $17m for worldwide rights to Together, and Netflix picked up Train Dreams.

Sundance ends today, February 2.