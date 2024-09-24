A24 has dated Queer and The Brutalist heading into awards season after recently acquiring both Venice Film Festival world premieres.

Queer directed by Luca Guadagnino will open in limited release on November 27. Daniel Craig stars in the William S. Burroughs adaptation as a lonely, gay expatriate in 1950s Mexico City who becomes infatuated with a new arrival on the scene, played by Drew Starkey.

Queer premiered in Venice and received its North American premiere as a Special Presentation at Toronto International Film. It will receive the Spotlight Gala at New York Film Festival.

The Brutalist from Brady Corbet and starring Adrien Brody will open on limited release on December 20.

The drama earned Corbet the Silver Lion award for best director and chronicles the journey of Hungarian-born Jewish architect, László Tóth, who emigrates to the United States in 1947 and wins a contract that will change his life.

The Brutalist played Toronto and is also part of New York Film Festival official selection.