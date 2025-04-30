EXCLUSIVE: Picturehouse Entertainment has picked up two Sundance titles, Sorry, Baby – which is also closing night film at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight – and If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, for UK-Ireland release.

US debut writer-director Eva Victor also stars in Sorry, Baby, a comedy drama that tells the story of a college professor finding healing while reconnecting with her old roommate. Other cast members include Naomi Ackie and Lucas Hedges, with Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak producing for US outfit Pastel.

Picturehouse acquired the title from A24; A24 picked up world rights to the film from Charades at Sundance.

A24 will release theatrically in North America.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is the second film from Yeast writer-director Mary Bronstein. The US dark comedy, which also played at the Berlinale, sees Rose Byrne play an overwhelmed mother pushed to her limits. Byrne won the Silver Bear for her performance in Berlin.

Conan O’Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Delaney Quinn, Christian Slater and A$AP Rocky also star. Producers are Elara Pictures, Fat City, Bronxburgh. A24 represents sales and will release in North America.

“We’re delighted to be working with A24 once again,” said Clare Binns, Picturehouse managing director. “We were blown away by both of these films at the Sundance Film Festival and cannot wait to introduce Eva Victor and Mary Bronstein to UK and Irish audiences.”