Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star in UK outfit Anton’s heist thriller Fuze, directed by Hell Or High Water filmmaker David Mackenzie.

The feature reunites Taylor-Johnson with Mackenzie, who directed him in Outlaw King.

Fuze opens on the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb in a London construction site, sparking a mass evacuation – the perfect cover for a heist.

Scotland’s Gillian Berrie produces for Sigma Films and Sebastien Raybaud and Callum Grant for Anton.

Ben Hopkins has written the script.

“I had the idea of combining all the high stakes of an unexploded bomb with that of a bank robbery – clashing these two genres to create as much pressure as possible – in a context that feels as real as possible,” said Mackenzie.

Anton is fully financing and is launching at the upcoming European Film Market.