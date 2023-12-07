The Academy has announced eligible features in the categories of international feature film, animation, and documentary for the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024.

The shortlist of 15 films will be announced on December 21, and the nominations announcement is January 23, 2024.

International

Eighty-eight countries or regions have submitted films eligible for consideration in the international feature film category. An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (more than 40 minutes long) produced outside the US with a predominantly (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track. Namibia is a first-time entrant.



Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. The shortlist of 15 films will be announced on December 21.



The contenders are: Albania, Alexander; Argentina, The Delinquents; Armenia, Amerikatsi; Australia, Shayda; Austria, Vera; Bangladesh, No Ground Beneath The Feet; Belgium, Omen; Bhutan, The Monk And The Gun; Bolivia, The Visitor; Bosnia and Herzegovina, Excursion; Brazil, Pictures Of Ghosts; Bulgaria, Blaga’s Lessons; Burkina Faso, Sira; Cameroon, Half Heaven; Canada, Rojek; Chile, The Settlers; China, The Wandering Earth II; Colombia, Un Varón; Costa Rica, I Have Electric Dreams; Croatia, Traces.

Czech Republic, Brothers; Denmark, The Promised Land; Dominican Republic; Cuarencena; Egypt, Voy! Voy! Voy!; Estonia, Smoke Sauna Sisterhood; Finland, Fallen Leaves; France; The Taste Of Things; Georgia, Citizen Saint; Germany; The Teachers’ Lounge; Greece, Behind The Haystacks; Hungary, Four Souls Of Coyote; Iceland, Godland; India, 2018 – Everyone Is A Hero; Indonesia, Autobiography; Iran, The Night Guardian; Iraq, Hanging Gardens; Ireland, In The Shadow Of Beirut; Israel, Seven Blessings; Italy, Io Capitano; Japan, Perfect Days.

Jordan, Inshallah A Boy; Kenya, Mvera; Latvia, My Freedom; Lithuania, Slow; Luxembourg, The Last Ashes; Malaysia, Tiger Stripes; Mexico, Totem; Moldova, Thunders; Mongolia, City Of Wind; Montenegro, Sirin; Morocco, The Mother Of All Lies; Namibia, Under The Hanging Tree; Nepal, Halkara; Netherlands, Sweet Dreams; Nigeria, Mami Wata; North Macedonia, Housekeeping For Beginners; Norway, Songs Of Earth; Pakistan, In Flames; Palestine, Bye Bye Tiberias; Panama, Tito, Margot And Me.

Paraguay, The Last Runway 2, Comando Yaguarete; Peru, The Erection Of Toribio Bardelli; Philippines, The Missing; Poland, The Peasants; Portugal, Bad Living; Romania, Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World; Saudi Arabia, Alhamour H.A.; Senegal, Banel & Adama; Serbia, The Duke And The Poet; Singapore, The Breaking Ice; Slovakia, Photophobia; Slovenia, Riders; South Africa, Music Is My Life – Dr. Joseph Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo; South Korea, Concrete Utopia; Spain, Society Of The Snow; Sudan, Goodbye Julia; Sweden, Opponent; Switzerland, Thunder; Taiwan, Marry My Dead Body; Thailand, Not Friends.



Tunisia, Four Daughters; Turkey, About Dry Grasses; Ukraine, 20 Days In Mariupol; United Kingdom, The Zone Of Interest; Uruguay, Family Album; Venezuela, The Shadow Of The Sun; Vietnam, Glorious Ashes; and Yemen, The Burdened.



Animation



A record 33 features are eligible for animation and include The Boy And The Heron, Elemental, Migration, The Peasants, Robot Dreams, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Suzume, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, They Shot The Piano Player, and Wish.

The complete list is here.



Some films on the list have not executed their required qualifying release and must fulfil that and comply with the category’s other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process.

To determine the five nominees, members of the short films and feature animation branch are automatically eligible to vote in the category. Academy members outside those branches are invited to opt in to participate and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. Films submitted in the animated feature film category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including best picture.

Documentary

Some 167 features are eligible for the documentary feature film and again, some have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfil that requirement and comply with all the category’s other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process.

Titles include 20 Days In Mariupol, American Symphony, Anselm, Bye Bye Tiberius, The Eternal Memory, In The Shadow Of Beirut, Kokomo City, The Mother Of All Lies, Occupied City, The Pigeon Tunnel, and Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Click here to see the complete list.

Documentary features that have won a qualifying film festival award or have been submitted in the international feature film category as their country’s official selection are also eligible.

Films submitted in the documentary feature film category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including best picture. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The shortlist of 15 films will be announced on December 21.