The Academy is steering clear of the ongoing dual Hollywood strikes and has moved the 14th Governors Awards from November 18 to January 9, 2024.

The rescheduled event will present honorary awards to Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks and editor Carol Littleton, with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award going to Michelle Satter of Sundance Institute.

The honorary award is an Oscar statuette recognising “extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy”.

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award is also an Oscar statuette and goes to “an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry”.

Bassett earned a Oscar nomination last season for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and received a prior nod for playing Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It. Her credits include Boyz N The Hood, Malcolm X, Waiting To Exhale, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Strange Days, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Director, producer, writer and actor Brooks began his career writing comedy routines for Sid Caesar’s television shows and co-created the television series Get Smart. In 1967, he wrote and directed his first film The Producers and earned an Oscar for original screenplay. His films include The Twelve Chairs, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, High Anxiety, and History Of The World – Part I.

Film editor Littleton earned an Oscar nomination in 1982 for E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and her many credits over a career spanning close to five decades include Body Heat, The Big Chill, Places In The Heart and The Manchurian Candidate.

Satter has spent more than 40 years at Sundance Institute and is the founding senior director of the Institute’s artist programmes focused on supporting independent storytellers. She has led the Sundance Institute’s international initiatives in Asia, Europe, India, Latin America and the Middle East, and founded and oversees the vision and content of storytelling and learning platform Sundance Collab.

The 96th Academy Awards are scheduled for March 10, 2024.