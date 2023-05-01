The Academy has overhauled its rules for the 96th Oscars including campaign regulations in the wake of controversises last season such as the furore over To Leslie and Andrea Riseborough’s nomination.

The rule changes cover what campaigns can and cannot do in relation to Academy Governors’ personal preferences, limit the use of hosted screenings, and eliminate physical forms of outreach.

And in a significant change to how countries choose their International Feature Film contenders, each country’s selection committees must comprise at least 50% filmmakers (artists and/or craftspeople).

Campaign regulations

As part of what the Academy said was the biggest overhaul of its campaign promotional regulations since their inception in 1994, going forward Academy members, film companies and “individuals directly associated with an eligible motion picture” cannot:

*state voting decisions, preferences or strategies;

*encourage or discourage members to vote for any particular film or performance;

*reference any film which meets or not meet eligibility requirements such as Inclusion Standards or theatrical distribution thresholds; or



*share misleading or false information about a feature, performance, or achievement.

Private events and gatherings

The Academy has said it will recognise and allow private events gatherings that include members and said these private events will not be considered FYC events, however film companies are prohibited from funding, organising, or endorsing them. Last season some Academy members reportedly showed To Leslie to other Oscar voters.

Limitations on communication by Governors

No public communication by a member, company or individual associated with an Oscars-eligible feature can include quotes or comments by Academy Governors not directly associated with the feature.

Academy Governors may not publicly endorse Oscars-eligible features, performances and achievements in the period between the announcement of the shortlists and the completion of final voting unless they are directly associated with the feature.

Last season Academy president Janet Yang briefly posted on social media in what some believed was an effort to support Michelle Yeoh, the eventual best actress winner from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Hosted screenings

The Academy is limiting the number of hosted screenings pre-nominations to a maximum of four and has eliminated hosted screenings entirely post-nominations. Prior to this change, there was no limit on the number of hosted screenings a film could get.

Q&A’s/panels

The Academy has removed the limitation of four Q&A’s post-nominations. Campaigners may now stage an unlimited number of Q&A’s/panel discussions throughout the season.

Physical forms of outreach eliminated

The Academy has eliminated all remaining physical forms of outreach such as postcards and screening schedules “as part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability”. Going forward companies and awards teams can only send promotional communications digitally to Academy members via an Academy-approved mailing house.

Film companies and individuals may refer to a film or achievement as “shortlisted” in FYC mailings after the shortlists are announced and must include the shortlisted category.

Inclusion Standards

As previously announced, this season sees the introduction of the Inclusion Standards requirements for the best picture category, whereby the each film submission must be accompanied by the Representation and Inclusion Entry Form (RAISE) and meet two of the four Inclusion Standards approved by the board of governors in 2020.

Internaitonal feature film/live action short film categories

The international feature Film category rules now stipulate that selection committees must be comprised of at least 50% filmmakers (artists and/or craftspeople). In the live action short film category, voting privileges will be extended to all Academy members who opt in to participate.

Two submission deadlines

The board of governors has established two submission deadlines for general entry categories this season. A feature must have a qualifying theatrical release date between January 1 and December 31, 2023 and submission deadlines are September 15 (for films released from January 1-June 30) and November 15 (for films released from July 1-December 31).

Violations and penalties

The Academy has said that any promotional activity it determines to be in breach of its rules can result in: disqualifying a film, individual, performance or achievement from awards consideration; rescinding a nomination; member suspension or expulsion; revoking voting privileges or privileges to attend Academy events; and suspending or revoking mailing house and communications privileges.

As previously announced the 96th Oscars will take place on March 10, 2024. Click here for that announcement and the timetable.