The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Tuesday that 10 scientific and technical investigations have been launched in the lead-up to the scientific and technical awards which will be handed out on February 23, 2024.

The investigations are made public so individuals and companies with devices or claims of innovation within these areas can submit achievements for review.

The Academy’s scientific and technical awards committee has started investigations into the following areas:

· Onboard remote driving apparatus

· Reusable cable-cutting devices for motion picture squibs

· Post-process depth of field software

· Mathematically lossless encoding of motion picture camera raw files

· Motor-stabilised motion picture camera support systems for hand/body-supported operation

· Interactive renderers that provide a representative approximation of final offline renders during post-production

· Volumetric surface reconstruction

· Pattern-based 3D clothing creation software

· Layerable hierarchical 3D scene description frameworks

· Digital image processing film restoration software utilized for theatrical re-release and archival preservation

The deadline to submit additional entries is July 28 at 5pm PT.

After thorough investigations in each technology category, the committee will meet in autumn to vote on recommendations to the board of governors, which will make the final awards decisions.