The Academy board has announced the upcoming awards season timetable culminating in the 98th Oscar ceremony on March 15 2026 and approved rules regarding several categories and generative artificial intelligence.

In the rules for film eligibility, the following language has been introduced on the advice of the Academy’s science and technology council: “With regard to Generative Artificial Intelligence and other digital tools used in the making of the film, the tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination. The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award.”

A procedural change now means that Academy members must watch all nominated films in each category to qualify to vote in the final round for the Oscars. All designated nominees will also be included on the final ballot.

The preliminary voting window is December 8-12, 2025, and the shortlists will be announced on December 16, 2025. The nominations voting window is January 12-16, 2026, and the nominations are announced on January 22, 2026. The final voting window runs February 26-March 6, 2026.

In other changes:

Achievement in casting

The board has established a preliminary round of voting to determine a shortlist of 10 films in the inaugural category. Prior to nominations voting, casting directors branch members will be invited to view a “bake-off” presentation of the shortlisted achievements, including a Q&A with nominees.

International feature film

The eligibility requirement regarding creative control has been updated to include filmmakers with refugee or asylum status. A submitting country must confirm that “creative control of the film was largely in the hands of citizens, residents, or individuals with refugee or asylum status in the submitting country”.

Best picture

For consideration in this category, films released between January 1 2025 through June 30 2025 must show proof of submission for Producers Guild of America (PGA) mark certification or awards-only determination no later than September 10, 2025. Films released between July 1 2025 and December 31 2025 must show proof of submission to the PGA no later than November 13, 2025.

Cinematography

The board has introduced a preliminary round of voting for the Oscar to determine a shortlist of between 10 and 20 films.

Music categories

There will now be a separate, earlier deadline of October 15 2025 by 5pm PT for song submissions. Original score submissions will be due no later than November 3 2025 by 5pm PT.

Animated short film

Voting privileges in the nominations round will be extended to all Academy members who opt in to participate. Members must view all 15 shortlisted films to be eligible to vote in the category.

Campaign promotion

The board has updated and clarified campaign promotional regulations for the 98th Oscars season. These specify how film companies and individuals directly associated with Oscars-eligible films can promote to Academy members, and how members can promote Oscars-eligible films, achievements and performances.

Oscar-qualifying festivals may now have access to approved mailing houses to share information about festival programming with Academy members.

Public communications (including any social media posts, reposts, shares and comments) may not disparage the techniques used in or subject matter of any motion picture. Any Academy member, motion picture company or individual directly associated with an eligible motion picture found to be in violation will be subject to penalszation.

All rules and dates for the 98th Academy Awards are subject to change.

Key dates

August 14, 2025: First submission deadline for animated short film, documentary feature film, documentary short film and live action short film categories

September 10, 2025: First submission deadline for general entry categories, animated feature film, best picture and RAISE form

October 1, 2025: Submission deadline for international feature film

October 6, 2025: Student Academy Awards

October 9, 2025: Final submission deadline for animated short film, documentary short film, and live action short film categories

October 15, 2025: Submission deadline for music (original song)

October 16, 2025: Final submission deadline for documentary feature film

November 3, 2025: Submission deadline for music (original score)

November 13, 2025: Final submission deadline for general entry categories, animated feature film, best picture, and RAISE form

November 16, 2025: Governors Awards

December 8, 2025: Preliminary voting begins 9am PT

December 12, 2025: Preliminary voting ends 5pm PT

December 16, 2025: Oscars shortlists announcement

January 10/11, 2026: Casting, makeup and hairstyling, sound and visual effects nominating screenings (bake-offs)

January 12, 2026: Nominations voting begins 9am PT

January 16, 2026: Nominations voting ends 5pm PT

January 22, 2026: Oscars Nominations Announcement

February 10, 2026: Oscars Nominees Event

February 26, 2026: Final voting begins 9am PT

March 6, 2026: Final voting ends 5pm PT

March 15, 2026: 98th Oscars

April 28, 2026: Scientific and Technical Awards.