Well Go USA Entertainment has Jean Luc Herbulot’s action thriller Zero from Blue Finch Films for a US theatrical release in the second quarter of 2025.

Two Americans searching for a sense of purpose wake-up in Senegal with bombs strapped to their chests and 10 hours to find out why.

Zero was written by Herbulot and Hus Miller, who served as producers on the project alongside Senegal’s Paméla Diop , alongside Steven Adams and Gary Dourdan out of the US.

Miller also stars, alongside Cam McHarg and Moran Rosenblatt.

Blue Finch also represents Lesbian Space Princess, which is playing at the Berlinale in Panorama.

Brennan Lane, director of acquisitions and production at Well Go USA, praised the filmmaker’s ”brilliantly unconventional approach to blending genres” which is ”a real treat for fans of tense action thrillers.”