It’s All Made Up Productions, the company behind the Boiling Point film and series, has sold a minority stake in the company to UK production company Avalon.

Discussions on the partnership began last year. It’s All Made Up Productions is headquartered in London with plans to open an office in Liverpool, the home city of co-founders Philip Barantini and Samantha Beddoe.

It’s All Made Up has a slate of productions in development with several major broadcasters, studios and streaming platforms, in both the UK and US. Barantini and Beddoe have stated their intention to champion lesser-known and underrepresented voices and stories.

“Avalon have a really good understanding of how we want to work; we’re an independent company that values creativity above all else, working with the best of the best to make dramas, films and documentaries with a global ambition,” said Beddoe.

“We want to tell powerful stories that resonate and provoke through film, television and documentaries on the biggest scale possible,” said Barantini. “We are deeply passionate about the industry and where we come from and this partnership with Avalon will take us to the next level.”

“This deal will allow Avalon to invest in the company’s infrastructure to produce shows in-house, maximise rights retention and build their own studio,” said Hasham Khan of media and entertainment banking and advisory firm ABP Advisory.

With offices in London, LA and New York, Avalon had over 40 shows in production last year, including Taskmaster for Channel 4, HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Amazon/Channel 4’s Catastrophe.

Barantini’s second feature Boiling Point found critical and box office success, and led to a four-part BBC series of the same name. His recent four-part drama Adolescence had 96.7m views after only three weeks on Netflix, and is in the streamer’s global all-time top 10 most popular shows.

Having begun her career in production finance, Beddoe executive produced the Boiling Point film as well as co-producing Barantini’s film Accused for Netflix.