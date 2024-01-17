The 38th AFI FEST will run from October 23-27, 2024, exclusively in person at the TCL Chinese Theatre, American Film Institute said on Wednesday.

Programme highlights from AFI FEST 2023 included screenings of 20 best international Oscar submissions as well as All Of Us Strangers, American Fiction, The Bikeriders, Fingernails, Memory, and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure introduced by guest artistic director Greta Gerwig.

The festival opened with the world premiere of Sam Esmail’s apocalyptic thriller Leave The World Behind and closed with Bradley Cooper’s Maestro.

Of the official selections, 43% were directed by women, 36% by BIPOC filmmakers, and 17% by LGBTQIA+ filmmakers.

In December, AFI announced its top 10 films of 2023, honouring American Fiction, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Maestro, May December, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

The organisation’s top 10 TV shows were: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Beef, Jury Duty, The Last Of Us, The Morning Show, Only Murders In The Building, Poker Face, Reservation Dogs, and Succession.