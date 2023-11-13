American Film Institute (AFI has rescheduled the strike-postponed 49th AFI Life Achievement Award gala tribute celebrating Nicole Kidman for April 27 2024 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The event was originally scheduled for this year before it was held back amid the SAG-AFTRA work stoppage. The air dates for the special on TNT and Turner Classic Movies will be announced at a later date.

Kidman is the first Australian actor to receive the AFI Life Achievement Award in recognition of a career that has brought the lead actress Oscar for The Hours and multiple credits including Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge!, The Others, Birth, Cold Mountain, The Beguiled, Australia, Destroyer, Bombshell, and her breakout Dead Calm, as well as TV titles Big Little Lies, Top Of The Lake, and Hemingway & Gellhorn.

Stage credits include The Blue Room, La Ronde, and Photograph 51.

In January 2006 Kidman was awarded Australia’s highest honour, the Companion of the Order of Australia. She also received the Berlinale’s Silver Bear award for The Hours, and in Cannes 2017 the festival presented her with the 70th Anniversary Prize for her body of work and longstanding history with the festival. She is one of only eight people to receive the honour.

Kidman’s upcoming projects include Lulu Wang’s Expats for Amazon, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom for Warner Brothers and Holland, Michigan for Amazon.

Previous AFI Life Achievement Award recipients include Julie Andrews, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Shirley MacLaine, Denzel Washington, Al Pacino, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Alfred Hitchcock.