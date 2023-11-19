Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun was the big winner at the 2023 Bafta Scotland Awards, taking three prizes; as debut films took every prize in the feature film categories.

Aftersun won the actor film award for Paul Mescal, plus the director fiction and writer film/television awards for Wells. A Cannes 2022 Critics’ Week premiere, it grossed an impressive £1.9m in the UK and Ireland through Mubi, before winning seven Bifas, one Bafta and receiving one Oscar nomination, for Mescal.

Scroll down for the full list of winners

Hassan Nazer’s Iran-set family drama Winners, produced by Nadira Murray and Paul Welsh, received the feature film award; while Lucy Halliday took the actress film prize for her role as a gay girl in 1980s northeast England in Georgia Oakley’s Blue Jean.

The director factual award went to Jono McLeod for My Old School, a documentary about a 16-year-old boy who enrolled in a Scottish secondary school – then turned out to be a 30-year-old man.

Television winners at the awards included Lauren Lyle, who took both the actress television and audience award for favourite Scot on screen prizes for her role in ITV crime series Karen Pirie.

Both Mescal and actor television winner Lewis Gribben have previously been recognised by Screen - Mescal as a UK-Ireland Star of Tomorrow in 2020, and Gribben as a Rising Star Scotland in 2022.

Director Jon S Baird presented Trainspotting and Filth star Shirley Henderson with the outstanding contribution to film and television honorary prize.

The ceremony was hosted at the Hilton Glasgow Central by presenter Edith Bowman.

Bafta Scotland 2023 winners

Actor film – Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Actress film – Lucy Halliday, Blue Jean

Actor television – Lewis Gribben, Somewhere Boy

Actress television – Lauren Lyle, Karen Pirie

Audience award – Lauren Lyle, Karen Pirie

Director factual – Jono McLeod, My Old School

Director fiction – Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Entertainment – Frankie Boyle’s Farewell To The Monarchy

Factual series – Three Mothers, Two Babies And A Scandal

Feature film – Winners, dir. Hassan Nazer

Features – Designing The Hebrides

Short film & animation – A Long Winter, dir. Eilidh Munro

Single documentary – The Mysterious Mr Lagerfeld

Specialist factual – Imagine… Douglas Stuart: Love, Hope And Grit

Television script – Mayflies

Writer film/television – Charlotte Wells, Aftersun