AGC Studios has promoted sales and distribution executive Sara Ghorra to vice president as the EFM gets underway in Berlin.

The executive assumes an enhanced sales remit that adds airlines, China, Japan, South Korea, former Yugoslavia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, CIS and Baltics, and South Africa.

This is in addition to her previous territories including Middle East, Greece, Israel, Iceland, Portugal, Turkey, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mongolia, India, Singapore, Vietnam and West Indies.

Prior to her movie to the United States in 2021 to join AGC, Ghorra was based in Dubai where she handled film acquisitions for the Middle East distributor Empire Entertainment.

Before expanding into acquisition and sales, she oversaw marketing and PR from Beirut for Empire Entertainment’s full slate in the Levant region, including Sony Pictures, 20th Century Studios and independent films.

AGC Studios chairman and CEO Stuart Ford said, “Since joining the company three years ago Sara’s drive and energy, coupled with keen multi-cultural instincts, have made her an important player on our sales and distribution team. This is a promotion well deserved.”

Ghorra and the AGC team are engaging with buyers in Berlin on two new titles: Bill Condon’s Sundance premiere Kiss Of The Spider Woman from Artists Equity and Mohari Media starring Diego Luna, Tonatiuh and Jennifer Lopez; and Bobby Farrelly’s road trip comedy Driver’s Ed.