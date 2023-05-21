An ambitious film network promoting cooperation between seven Asian countries has launched at the Cannes market.

Members of the newly forged Asian Film Alliance Network (AFAN) comprise the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), Indonesian Film Board (BPI), Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)/Singapore Film Commission (SFC), Mongolian National Film Council (MNFC) and Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA).

The nascent organisation announced it aims to promote understanding, solidarity and cooperation between Asian film creators and communities to expand the reach of cultural diversity throughout the world.

They intend to spearhead initiatives that will aim to foster co-productions, co-financing, technological exchanges, training and education, and cultural workshops as well as screenings.

“We have thought for a long time that Asia should become like Europe with its cooperation and understanding between countries working to promote the continent’s cinema,” said KOFIC chairman Park Kiyong.

“Seven film agencies have initially gotten together at the centre of this initiative to form a loose and informal council. Japan is also interested in joining, although their Agency for Cultural Affairs has noted that they do not have a solely film-focused agency like the other participating countries so will be observing for now.”

Separately, KOFIC and Mongolia’s MNFC signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation, education and training and co-production and advisement on film policies.