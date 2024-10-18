The second annual AI Creative Summit has revealed further details of its line-up, with key sessions focused on how content can be created using GenAI text-to-video platforms.

Produced by Screen International and its sister MBI brands Broadcast, Broadcast Tech and MPTS, The AI Creative Summit will take place at BFI Southbank in London on November 6.

The AI Creative Summit will hear from filmmakers who have used many of the available generative text-to-video tools and the lessons they learned during the process. They will explain the process involved in generating their films, how long it took to create them, how they refined the output to better suit their needs and what they think the future is for genAI-driven content creation tools. They will offer useful tips about what AI text prompts produce the best results, and how to modify your prompts to help create video clips that match your vision.

The available text-to-video tools include OpenAI’s Sora, for which users are presently being closely controlled by OpenAI, Meta’s recent release of Meta Movie Gen, which enables users to create 16-second video clips for each set of prompts and powerful applications including LTX Studio, which is making it possible to visualise concepts and generate full projects from prompts.

Two of the standout GenAI video-making sessions at the AI Creative Summit are outlined below.

Why I Made an AI Written Movie and Why It Got Cancelled

Speaker: Peter Luisi, Filmmaker - Spotlight Media Productions AG

Peter Luisi, director, talks to us about his latest cinematic release, a film entirely written using artificial intelligence, exploring the idea, process and final outcome of the production. He will also touch on the shock he received after the Prince Charles Cinema in London cancelled its world premiere screening, citing customer feedback on “the use of AI in place of a writer”.

10x faster production and storyboarding with LTX Studio

Speaker: Corbett Drummey, VP Brand Collaboration - Lightricks

An introduction to AI software developer Lightricks and its newest product, LTX Studio, which enables you to visualise your concepts, using AI-powered visual storytelling. LTX Studio streamlines the production process from scripting to final edits, making advanced storytelling tools accessible for creators and businesses of all levels. It provides unprecedented speed and control over AI video, allowing for full project generations in minutes and a host of unique and advanced features. In this talk, we’ll showcase the newest in AI video tech, how you can use it today to speed up your production process, and what’s next for our industry.

The AI Creative Summit 2024 builds on a successful, sell-out event held last year with over 200 attending as AI fast becomes one of the most talked-about subjects in the industry. This year, the event will once again feature a blend of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities.

The content programme will include topics such as AI in content creation, ethics and AI, AI and audience engagement, data-driven storytelling, and emerging technologies, and cover pre-production, production, post-production and distribution. Speakers and specific sessions will be revealed in due course.

Tickets cost £295+VAT. All tickets include lunch and post-event networking drinks.