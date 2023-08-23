Aki Kaurismaki’s Finnish comedy Fallen Leaves has won the 2023 Grand Prix, voted on by members of the International Federation of Film Critics (Fipresci).

The film will receive the award at the opening gala for San Sebastian International Film Festival (SSIFF) on September 22, where it will also screen in the Perlak strand.

The award was voted on by 669 critics from all over the world. with any film released after July 1, 2022 deemed eligible. Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin and Todd Field’s Tár were voted the two runners-up.

Fallen Leaves had its world premiere at Cannes earlier this year, where it topped Screen’s critics grid and picked up the festival’s jury prize. It stars Alma Poysti and Jussi Vatanen as two lonely people who meet one night in Helsinki and try to fall in love.

Last year the award was given to Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car.