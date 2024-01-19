Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter on the set of Rust, nine months after the same charges were dropped ahead of a criminal trial.

Friday’s New Mexico grand jury indictment marks the latest setback for Baldwin, 65, after state special prosecutors shared new facts into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021.

Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger on a Colt .45 he was holding during an on-set rehearsal at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The gun discharged and hit Hutchins, who was rushed to hospital and died later that day.

Initial involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped in April 2023 after evidence emerged that the prop gun held by the actor and film’s producer may have been modified, which could have led to a discharge without the trigger being pulled.

A subsequent forensics investigation determined the actor could not have discharged the gun without pulling the trigger, which led to special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis to declare last October that they would present their case to a grand jury.

Baldwin’s attorneys told press on Friday they were looking forward to their day in court.

The actor faces up to 18 months in prison if found guilty.