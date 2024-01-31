Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins one day before he was due to participate remotely to answer the charges.

Baldwin, 65, has said he did not pull the trigger on a Colt .45 he was holding during an on-set rehearsal at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, on October 21, 2021.

The gun discharged and hit Hutchins, who was rushed to hospital and died later that day.

Earlier this month Baldwin was recharged with involuntary manslaughter by New Mexico prosecutors – after initial charges were dropped in April 2023 – when a new forensics investigation determined the actor could not have discharged the gun without pulling the trigger.

The actor was released without bail however he is prohibited from possessing firearms, leaving the United States, or discussing the case with any potential witness.

If convicted Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison.