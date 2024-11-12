Anica, Italy’s national association of producers and distributors, has confirmed Alessandro Usai as its new president.

Usai takes over from Francesco Rutelli, who has led Anica for the last eight years. His appointment was confirmed this week at an assembly of the association, after the Anica general council put forward his nomination on September 26.

Usai has been CEO of Italy production company Colorado Film since 2010. Colorado, which was co-founded by director Gabriele Salvatores, has recent credits including hit Netflix movie The Tearsmith.

In his inauguration speech, Usai said one of his priorities would be to make Anica a reference point for accurate information about the Italian cinema and audiovisual industries.

He said the industry had been recently been the “subject of approximate information to say the least, which effectively delegitimises an entire sector.”

Usai said that Anica would work on a study centre and collaborate with other bodies and institutions on public databases about the industry.