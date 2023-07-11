Alex Gibney has completed the three-year production of In Restless Dreams: The Music Of Paul Simon, a documentary about the career of singer-songwriter Paul Simon for Jigsaw Productions, Closer Media and Anonymous Content.

The film is expected to land a world premiere slot on the fall festival circuit and charts Simon’s career from the days of Simon & Garfunkel to the solo triumphs of Graceland and Rhythm Of The Saints.

It also follows Simon while he recorded his latest album ‘Seven Psalms’, wrestling with issues of faith and mortality during the pandemic while also dealing with hearing loss.

Closer Media and Anonymous Content co-financed In Restless Dreams which is produced by Gibney, Erin Edeiken, David Rahtz and Svetlana Zill.

Executive producers are Jeff Kramer, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, and Kristen Vaurio, Zhang Xin, William Horberg, Joey Marra, and Bob Xu for Closer Media, and Nick Shumaker, Jessica Grimshaw, and David Levine for Anonymous Content.

“In early 2021 amid the pandemic, Paul invited me to film him while he was making his most recent album, ’Seven Psalms’,” said Gibney.

“Paul was losing his hearing in one ear, and it was a devastating time. His tribulations in making that album about faith and mortality are the emotional heart of this story. Creating a visual dreamscape to meet Paul’s life as an artist has been painstaking, and one of my greatest joys.”

In Restless Dreams marks the third collaboration between Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, Closer Media and Anonymous Content in less than a year. They also partnered on Elon Musk documentary Musk, and Orwell, a feature documentary on 1984 author George Orwell directed by Raoul Peck.

Gibney’s credits include the Oscar-winning Taxi To The Dark Side, Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room, and Going Clear: Scientology And The Prison Of Belief,

Altitude, UTA Independent Film Group, and AC Independent are jointly represent global rights. UTA also represents Gibney and Jigsaw Productions.