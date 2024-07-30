US filmmaker Alexander Payne will receive the honorary Heart of Sarajevo award at the 2024 Sarajevo Film Festival (August 16-23).

Payne will present a masterclass at the festival about film production, directing and writing as well as other aspects of his career. He will also present a screening of his 2004 comedy-drama Sideways, which won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

He will be joined by longtime collaborator Jim Taylor, who wrote Payne’s films Election, About Schmidt and Sideways, and produced 2011’s The Descendants.

Payne previously attended the festival in 2005, presenting his films in a ‘Tribute to’ programme. His last feature The Holdovers received five Oscar nominations, winning best supporting actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

“It feels fitting to award Alexander Payne with Honorary Heart of Sarajevo because in the centre of all his stories are people with the big heart,” said Sarajevo director Jovan Marjanovic.

Previous recipients of the honorary Heart of Sarajevo award include Angelina Jolie, Robert De Niro and Isabelle Huppert, as well as last year’s awardees Mark Cousins, Lynne Ramsay and Charlie Kaufman.

Sarajevo unveiled its competition sections last week, with five feature world premieres across the competition and out of competition sections.