Alexandra Lebret is stepping down as managing director of influential producers’ organisation the European Producers Club (EPC) after more than two decades in the post.

The EPC represents 185 producers across the continent. During her tenure since 2002, Lebret has championed intellectual property rights for producers, fostered cross-border collaboration, and established the EPC as an important voice for producers in the European Commission.

Under her leadership, the EPC developed its Gender Charter and Green Charter. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, she coordinated support and networking opportunities for Ukrainian audiovisual professionals.

In recognition of her work, Lebret was decorated as Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres by the French government in 2013. Beyond her leadership at the EPC, she has also worked as a producer, founding Mare Nostrum Productions and Halley Production.

Details of Lebret’s next role will be revealed in the coming weeks. The EPC said it will soon announce its succession plan for Lebret.

“Alexandra’s profound impact on the European audiovisual landscape cannot be overstated,” said EPC President Dariusz Jablonski. “Her strategic vision and tireless advocacy have not only strengthened independent producers’ position but fundamentally reshaped how our industry approaches critical challenges. Through initiatives like the Best practices for Independent producers, Gender Charter and Green Charter, she has pushed our industry toward greater sustainability and inclusivity.”

Lebret said: “These 23 years have been an incredible journey. I am deeply grateful to have worked with such talented producers and colleagues, united by a shared passion for European storytelling. Together, we have achieved so much to strengthen the independent production sector, and I am proud of the legacy we’ve built. While it is bittersweet to leave, I am excited for the opportunities ahead and will always cherish the relationships and memories forged during my time at the EPC.”