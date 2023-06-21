Alicia VIkander and Elizabeth Olsen have signed to star in The Assessment, the debut feature from French filmmaker Fleur Fortuné, which is gearing up for a shoot in Cologne this summer at MMC Studios.

The futuristic drama is a co-production between Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen’s UK-based Number 9 Films and Germany’s augenschein Filmproduktion, and has received €1m from Cologne regional film fund Filmstiftung NRW. German distributor Capleight is already in place to release the film.

Fortuné has made a name for herself with a series of visually stunning shorts, commercials and music videos.

The script is co-written by Neil Garfath-Cox, Dave Thomas and John Donnelly and is set in a world destroyed by climate change. Part of society has created a parallel world for itself. Life is controlled and optimised, and the desire to have children is also not left to chance. The lives of a successful young couple are therefore put under close scrutiny by a female assessor over the course of seven days.