As exhibitors anticipate the much-vaunted 2025 and the return to a busy schedule of theatrical tentpoles, CinemaCon said on Thursday that all the major Hollywood studios will present at the event next spring.

Sony Pictures was absent at this year’s convention hosted by National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) but the motion picture group led by Tom Rothman will travel to Las Vegas and join Universal Pictures/Focus Features, Disney, Warner Bros, Paramount, and Lionsgate.

Amazon MGM Studios joins the main stage at the Colosseum for the first time since the merger, although its two constituent parts have presented before.

NATO president and CEO Michael O’Leary said, “This powerhouse line-up of the world’s greatest film-making studios speaks directly to the cultural and economic power of the cinema. O’Leary added pointedly: “Our friends in the studios know that movie fans want to see the magic they make on the big screen, and they also know that movies that start their journey in the theatre are more successful than those that do not.”

The 2023 Hollywood strikes and the long tail of the pandemic led to a slimmer pipeline of theatrical releases this year. That said, two films – Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine – have earned more than $1bn worldwide while Despicable Me 4 grossed more than $960m.

New releases Moana 2 and Wicked stand at more than $600m and $460m, respectively, and North American box office trails 2023 by a mere 5% year-to-date.

CinemaCon 2025 takes place in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, from March 31 to April 3.