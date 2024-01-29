strangers mean girls

Source: Disney / Paramount

‘All Of Us Strangers’, ‘Mean Girls’

RankFilm (distributor)Three-day gross (Jan 26-28)Total gross to dateWeek
 1. Mean Girls (Paramount) £1.5m £5.5m 2
 2. Wonka (Warner Bros) £1m £59.8m 8
 3. All Of Us Strangers (Disney) £1m £1.2m 1
 4. Anyone But You (Sony) £817,810 £8.4m 5
 5. Poor Things (Disney) £690,000 £5.1m

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.27

Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers scored an excellent £1m opening at the UK-Ireland box office this weekend as Mean Girls held top spot.

Paramount’s Mean Girls added £1.5m – a 40% drop that was soft enough for a second weekend atop the charts. The musical comedy is now up to £5.5m, and will overtake the £5.7m total of the 2004 original film before the weekend.

Warner Bros’ chocolate musical Wonka stays above the £1m-per-session mark, with just over £1m on its eighth session taking it to a huge £59.8m total. It has now topped the £58.5m of Oppenheimer to become the second-highest-grossing 2023 release. It is the 29th -highest-grossing film of all time in the UK and Ireland; and will have the £61.1m of 2003’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King within its sights across the next fortnight.

Haigh’s ghostly romance All Of Us Strangers opened to just over £1m, from 490 locations at a decent £2,122 site average for Disney’s Searchlight Pictures. The Film4 film, which stars Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, has £1.2m including previews – already closing in on Haigh’s highest-grossing title, 2015’s 45 Years  (£1.8m total).

The strong international performance of Sony romantic comedy Anyone But You continues to be reflected in the UK and Ireland. The film, starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, added £817,810 – a fall of just 24.2%, better than the market average – to hit £8.4m from five weekends.

Poor Things posted a solid hold on its third weekend, falling 37% with £690,000 taking it to almost £5.1m for Disney’s Searchlight Pictures. With a second-most 11 Oscars nominations, the Film4 title will look to a long tail to push it beyond £8m before the end of its run.

Takings for the top five fell 29.4% to just £5.1m – the lowest level since October 9, and down 20.2% on the equivalent weekend from last year. A pair of Universal titles – animation Migration, and Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle – offer the best chance of getting exhibitors back on course next weekend.

The Holdovers holds well

007

Source: Universal

‘The Holdovers’

It was an excellent weekend for Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, which increased its takings by 9% on the previous session. The Universal film took £655,556 on its second weekend, to hit a £1.7m total; and now has a good chance of catching the £3.9m of Payne’s 2005 Sideways, also starring Paul Giamatti.

One Life starring Anthony Hopkins added £451,852 on its fourth weekend – a 47.3% drop – to hit £8.5m for Warner Bros.

Warner Bros’ The Color Purple had a slow start with £423,103 from 644 sites, at a £657-per-cinema average. The US musical has £452,338 including previews.

The Beekeeper starring Jason Statham added £417,112 on its second weekend, dropping 38.9% to hit £2.8m total for Sky Cinema, distributed by Studiocanal.

Studiocanal horror Baghead opened to £330,008 from 376 sites at an £878 average.

Disney animation Wish dropped 26% on its 10th weekend in cinemas, adding £270,000 to reach £12.5m.

National Theatre Live’s event cinema release Dear England added a further £185,016 from Friday to Sunday through encore screenings. In addition to its £544,763 Thursday 25 opening, James Graham’s play now has £729,299 in total.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, the final DC Extended Universe film before James Gunn reboots the franchise for Warner Bros, added £134,653 on its sixth weekend to hit £9.6m – the 10th -highest-grossing of 15 DCEU films.

Elysian Film’s The Boy And The Heron added £127,884 on it’s fifth weekend - a 51.9% drop that takes it to a £4.7m total, as Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s highest-grossing title in the region by over 300%.

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley story Priscilla added £103,015 for Mubi – a 60% drop across its fourth weekend, that brought it to just shy of £3m.

Fresh from scoring the most Oscar nominations of any film, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer opened back up to 86 cinemas this weekend. From the 32 locations polled it took a strong £57,908 – a 280% increase, that brings it to £58.5m from 28 weekends for Universal.

George Clooney’s rowing drama The Boys In The Boat added £44,757 for Warner Bros to hit £669,955 from three weekends.

Universal’s Blumhouse horror Night Swim is ending its laps after four weekends, adding £19,952 to reach a £1.4m total.

Miracle/Dazzler’s Russian animation Cats In The Museum put on £19,490 on its fifth session, to reach a £283,329 total.

Justine Triet’s awards contender Anatomy Of A Fall is still in cinemas after 12 weekends, adding £13,723 on its latest session to hit a £1.7m total for Lionsgate.

Northeast-set drama Jackdaw opened to £12,681 for Vertigo Releasing, including £3,556 from one preview.

Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn is finally starting to close its doors after 11 weekends in cinemas – for most of which it has also been available on Amazon Prime Video. The class satire added £12,591 for distributor Warner Bros to hit an excellent £5.6m total.

Ron Fricke’s music documentary Samsara opened to £8,594 for Curzon, and has £21,520 including previews.

Abel Ferrara’s Padre Pio starring Shia LaBeouf opened to £3,582 from 18 sites, predominantly from matinee screenings, for Miracle/Dazzler.

Topics