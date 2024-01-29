Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Jan 26-28) Total gross to date Week 1. Mean Girls (Paramount) £1.5m £5.5m 2 2. Wonka (Warner Bros) £1m £59.8m 8 3. All Of Us Strangers (Disney) £1m £1.2m 1 4. Anyone But You (Sony) £817,810 £8.4m 5 5. Poor Things (Disney) £690,000 £5.1m 3

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.27

Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers scored an excellent £1m opening at the UK-Ireland box office this weekend as Mean Girls held top spot.

Paramount’s Mean Girls added £1.5m – a 40% drop that was soft enough for a second weekend atop the charts. The musical comedy is now up to £5.5m, and will overtake the £5.7m total of the 2004 original film before the weekend.

Warner Bros’ chocolate musical Wonka stays above the £1m-per-session mark, with just over £1m on its eighth session taking it to a huge £59.8m total. It has now topped the £58.5m of Oppenheimer to become the second-highest-grossing 2023 release. It is the 29th -highest-grossing film of all time in the UK and Ireland; and will have the £61.1m of 2003’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King within its sights across the next fortnight.

Haigh’s ghostly romance All Of Us Strangers opened to just over £1m, from 490 locations at a decent £2,122 site average for Disney’s Searchlight Pictures. The Film4 film, which stars Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, has £1.2m including previews – already closing in on Haigh’s highest-grossing title, 2015’s 45 Years (£1.8m total).

The strong international performance of Sony romantic comedy Anyone But You continues to be reflected in the UK and Ireland. The film, starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, added £817,810 – a fall of just 24.2%, better than the market average – to hit £8.4m from five weekends.

Poor Things posted a solid hold on its third weekend, falling 37% with £690,000 taking it to almost £5.1m for Disney’s Searchlight Pictures. With a second-most 11 Oscars nominations, the Film4 title will look to a long tail to push it beyond £8m before the end of its run.

Takings for the top five fell 29.4% to just £5.1m – the lowest level since October 9, and down 20.2% on the equivalent weekend from last year. A pair of Universal titles – animation Migration, and Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle – offer the best chance of getting exhibitors back on course next weekend.

The Holdovers holds well

It was an excellent weekend for Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, which increased its takings by 9% on the previous session. The Universal film took £655,556 on its second weekend, to hit a £1.7m total; and now has a good chance of catching the £3.9m of Payne’s 2005 Sideways, also starring Paul Giamatti.

One Life starring Anthony Hopkins added £451,852 on its fourth weekend – a 47.3% drop – to hit £8.5m for Warner Bros.

Warner Bros’ The Color Purple had a slow start with £423,103 from 644 sites, at a £657-per-cinema average. The US musical has £452,338 including previews.

The Beekeeper starring Jason Statham added £417,112 on its second weekend, dropping 38.9% to hit £2.8m total for Sky Cinema, distributed by Studiocanal.

Studiocanal horror Baghead opened to £330,008 from 376 sites at an £878 average.

Disney animation Wish dropped 26% on its 10th weekend in cinemas, adding £270,000 to reach £12.5m.

National Theatre Live’s event cinema release Dear England added a further £185,016 from Friday to Sunday through encore screenings. In addition to its £544,763 Thursday 25 opening, James Graham’s play now has £729,299 in total.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, the final DC Extended Universe film before James Gunn reboots the franchise for Warner Bros, added £134,653 on its sixth weekend to hit £9.6m – the 10th -highest-grossing of 15 DCEU films.

Elysian Film’s The Boy And The Heron added £127,884 on it’s fifth weekend - a 51.9% drop that takes it to a £4.7m total, as Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s highest-grossing title in the region by over 300%.

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley story Priscilla added £103,015 for Mubi – a 60% drop across its fourth weekend, that brought it to just shy of £3m.

Fresh from scoring the most Oscar nominations of any film, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer opened back up to 86 cinemas this weekend. From the 32 locations polled it took a strong £57,908 – a 280% increase, that brings it to £58.5m from 28 weekends for Universal.

George Clooney’s rowing drama The Boys In The Boat added £44,757 for Warner Bros to hit £669,955 from three weekends.

Universal’s Blumhouse horror Night Swim is ending its laps after four weekends, adding £19,952 to reach a £1.4m total.

Miracle/Dazzler’s Russian animation Cats In The Museum put on £19,490 on its fifth session, to reach a £283,329 total.

Justine Triet’s awards contender Anatomy Of A Fall is still in cinemas after 12 weekends, adding £13,723 on its latest session to hit a £1.7m total for Lionsgate.

Northeast-set drama Jackdaw opened to £12,681 for Vertigo Releasing, including £3,556 from one preview.

Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn is finally starting to close its doors after 11 weekends in cinemas – for most of which it has also been available on Amazon Prime Video. The class satire added £12,591 for distributor Warner Bros to hit an excellent £5.6m total.

Ron Fricke’s music documentary Samsara opened to £8,594 for Curzon, and has £21,520 including previews.

Abel Ferrara’s Padre Pio starring Shia LaBeouf opened to £3,582 from 18 sites, predominantly from matinee screenings, for Miracle/Dazzler.