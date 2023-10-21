Volker Bertelmann has won the film composer of the year at the 23rd World Soundtrack Awards (WSA), which took place tonight (October 21), at the closing night of Film Fest Gent.

Bertelmann was nominated for his scores for War Sailor, All Quiet On The Western Front and Memory Of Water. Other nominees in this category included Carter Burwell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Catherine Called Birdy and To Catch A Killer and Hildur Guðnadóttir for Women Talking and Tár.

Nicholas Britell took home the prize for television composer of the year for his work on the first season of Andor and fourth season of Succession. It is the second time in a row he has won this award, the third time he has won in this category and his sixth WSA win overall.

Further awards went to ‘Your Personal Trash Man Can” for best original song, from The Marvelous Mrs Maisel series five, written by Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore, while Amelia Warner was named winner of the public choice award for Mr. Malcolm’s List. Avatar: The Way Of Water’s Simon Franglen took home the discovery of the year award.

World Soundtrack Awards 2023

Film composer of the year

Volker Bertelmann for War Sailor, All Quiet On The Western Front, Memory Of Water

Television composer of the year

Nicholas Britell for Andor (s1), Succession (s4)

Best original song

‘Your Personal Trash Man Can’ from The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (S5), written by Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore and performed by Phillip Attmore, Jake Corcoran, RJ Higton, Tommy Sutter, and cast

Discovery of the year

Simon Franglen for Avatar: The Way Of Water

Public choice award

Amelia Warner for Mr. Malcolm’s List

Sabam award for best original composition by a young composer

Alec Sievern

Best original score for a Belgian production

Dirk Brossé for Our Nature

Lifetime achievement award

Nicola Piovani, Laurence Rosenthal

WSA game music award

River Boy (Narayana Johnson) for Cult Of The Lamb

WSA industry award

Robert Townson