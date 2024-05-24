Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light joins Sean Baker’s Anora at the top of Screen’s Cannes jury grid while Gilles Lellouche’s Beating Hearts lands bottom of the pack.

Kapadia’s debut fiction scored 3.3 from the critics including six four stars (excellent), equalling that of Anora. The Indian drama, the first from the country to compete at Cannes in over 30 years, received a further four three stars (good) and two two stars (average).

Click on the image above for the most up-to-date version of the grid.

All We Imagine As Light centres on two nurses with troubled relationships in Mumbai who go on a road trip to a beach town — a welcome refuge that gives them the space to grow.

On the other end of the spectrum, Beating Hearts landed in last place on the jury grid with 1.3.

Lellouche’s epic romance, known as L’Amour Ouf in French markets, scored one zero (bad) from Mathieu Macharet at Le Monde, followed by seven one stars (poor) and four two stars.

Spanning over 15 years, Beating Hearts stars Francois Civil and Adele Exarchopoulos in a tale of star-crossed lovers caught between gang violence and crime.

The final films to debut on the jury grid will be Michel Hazanavicius’ The Most Precious Of Cargoes and the much-anticipated The Seed Of The Sacred Fig from Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof.