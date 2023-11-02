UK-based Altitude Film Sales has acquired worldwide sales rights to Sheldon Wilson’s high-concept thriller Believer, starring Lauren Lee Smith, Ella Ballentine and Peter Mooney, and released a first- look picture.

The film is now in post with first footage being presented to buyers this week.

Written by Wilson, Believer is about a writer who becomes the centre of the story when she is attacked by a cult leader but awakes in hospital with no memory of the attack.

“Believer is a brilliantly taut high-concept thriller, and exactly the kind of smart, involving material we are looking for,” said Mike Runagall, managing director of Altitude Film Sales.

The film is produced by Jonathan Soon-Shiong of Toronto and Los Angeles-based Ignition Media and Entertainment, recently founded by Soon-Shiong with Paul Rapovksi and Wilson. Executive producers are Rui Liu and Kaitlyn Zhang of Salt Media.

Further cast includes Martin Roach, Ilan O’Driscoll, Jonathan Potts and Kris Holden-Ried.