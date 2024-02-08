UK sales and distribution outfit Altitude has added a documentary and a separate concert film about iconic British band blur to its European Film Market (EFM) slate.

Altitude will also release both films theatrically in the UK and Ireland later this year.

The first film is a feature-length documentary depicting the band’s emotional return, captured across a year in which the foursome – Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree – recorded their first album in eight years, ‘The Ballad of Darren’, ahead of their sold-out, first ever shows at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2023.

The second film, blur: Live At Wembley Stadium, is a cinematic two-hour concert film shot at last summer’s show, in front of 150,000 fans.

Both films are directed by Toby L and produced by Josh Connolly, via UK production house Up The Game, who previously collaborated on Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22, Olivia Rodrigo: SOUR Prom, Foals: Rip Up the Road, Tonight With Arlo Parks and Bastille – ReOrchestrated.