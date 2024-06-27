Altitude has secured key international deals for blur documentary blur: To The End and concert film blur: Live At Wembley Stadium.

Both titles have sold to Australia/New Zealand (Madman Entertainment), Benelux & Latin America (Piece of Magic Entertainment), Germany & Austria (Look at That! Media), Italy (Adler), Spain (Filmin), former Yugoslavia (Discovery), Scandinavia & Baltics (Nonstop Entertainment), Japan (Kadokawa), South Korea (The Coup) and Taiwan (Hooray).

Talks are ongoing for North America, France, Poland and airlines.

Altitude will release blur: To The End in UK-Ireland cinemas from July 19, with blur: Live At Wembley Stadium hitting cinemas from September 6.

Piece of Magic will release both films in the Benelux later this year, and Live At Wembley Stadium across Latin America in the autumn. Other international release dates are to be confirmed.

blur: To The End depicts the recent chapter in the story of the UK indie band, when they made a surprise return with their first record in eight years, number one album The Ballad Of Darren. The film had its world premiere in the Rhythms strand at Sheffield DocFest earlier this month.

blur: Live At Wembley Stadium is a two-hour concert film of the band’s 2023 show in which they played for 150,000 fans.

Both films are directed by Toby L and produced by Josh Connolly through production house Up The Game. The duo previously collaborated on music films including Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22, Olivia Rodrigo: SOUR Prom, Foals: Rip Up the Road, Tonight With Arlo Parks and Bastille – ReOrchestrated.